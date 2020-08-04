FTSE 100 drops amid company earnings and rising Covid cases

The FTSE 100 dropped after an early rise as investors mulled company earnings, the chances of more economic stimulus and rising coronavirus cases around the world.

London’s blue chip index was 0.3 per cent lower in early trading at 6,013 points. The FTSE 250 of slightly smaller, domestically focused firms rose 0.4 per cent.

In Europe, Germany’s Dax was 0.1 per cent lower. France’s CAC 40 was up 0.3 per cent and the continent-wide Stoxx 600 had slipped 0.1 per cent.

Overnight in Asia, China’s SSE Composite index rose 0.1 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 2.3 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.7 per cent.

Gold continued to tread water at $1,977 an ounce. It hit an all time high of more than $1,980 an ounce last week as investors sought returns amid depressed real bond yields and a falling dollar.

BP helps FTSE 100 and Easyjet jumps

Earnings season rumbled on, with oil giant BP slashing its dividend for the first time since 2010 as it tries to steady its finances.

However, its shares shot up 5.7 per cent in early trading. This was partly because its underlying replacement cost losses of $6.7bn (£5.1bn) were slightly better than analysts had been expecting.

Airline Easyjet’s shares took off, jumping 8.7 per cent. It plans to fly at around 40 per cent of capacity for the rest of the summer, a higher number than anticipated.

“The numbers for the third quarter were terrible,” said David Madden, market analyst at trading platform CMC Markets. But he added that “the group is performing ahead of expectations”.

Drink-maker Diageo’s shares dropped 5.6 per cent, however. The world’s largest spirits-maker reported a bigger-than-expected drop in sales as demand evaporated during the coronavirus pandemic.

FTSE 100 investors are also keeping a wary eye on the US. Congress is currently deadlocked over the next round of fiscal stimulus.

And President Donald Trump is demanding that the US Treasury get a cut from any deal that sees Microsoft take over Chinese tech firm Tiktok’s US arm.

The dollar slipped 0.1 per cent against a basket of other currencies. It is trading at two-year lows as the US struggles to deal with coronavirus.