Easyjet to expand flight schedule due to demand for holidays

Budget airline Easyjet is preparing to expand its flight schedule over the summer to cater for higher than expected demand.

The company said this morning that it will fly at around 40 per cent of capacity over the summer following “better than expected” bookings.

Read more: Ryanair and Easyjet to continue flying to Spain despite quarantine

Total group revenue in the three months to 30 June was £7m, with Easyjet resuming flying again on 15 June after grounding all flights on 30 March. The initial flight schedule delivered a load factor of 88.9 per cent.

In July Easyjet said it flew more than 2m passengers with a load factor of 84 per cent, with destinations such as Faro and Nice popular among holidaymakers.

“We have now completed more than one month of restart operations and are seeing encouraging performance across the network with a continued focus to undertake only profitable flying,” the company said in an update this morning.

Easyjet chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “Returning to the skies again allows us to do what we do best and take our customers on much-needed holidays.”

He added: “Despite the challenge we continue to face due to the pandemic, we remain no less committed to fulfilling our customers’ desire to fly sustainably through our carbon reduction initiatives, including offsetting on behalf of our customers.

“As we look ahead, I am confident that Easyjet will continue to serve our customers well, delivering our renowned friendly service and value across our unrivalled network.”

Read more: Third of Easyjet pilot roles in UK at risk of redundancy

Easyjet has previously announced plans to cut jobs due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Up to a third of Easyjet’s pilot roles are at risk of redundancy as the low-budget carrier seeks to cut costs due to the crisis.

The airline has begun consultation with pilots’ union Balpa over the plan to reduce its staff headcount by 30 per cent.