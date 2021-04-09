FTSE 100 on track for best week since early January despite morning slip

London’s FTSE 100 slipped by 0.3 per cent on Friday but the blue-chip index was set for its best weekly performance since early January.

Overall optimism about an economic recovery in the UK softened the implications of the fall, which was dragged lower by heavyweight banking stocks.

British American Tobacco took a 2.5 per cent, slipping to the lower end of the index after JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “neutral” from “overweight”.

The losses were limited by a rise in consumer discretionary stocks, with JD Sports adding three per cent after Berenberg raised its price target.

The FTSE 100 index is up 2.7 per cent this week, its sharpest rise since the first week of January.

It has added more than seven per cent following increased vaccine rollouts and government support to lift the economy from a pandemic-driven recession.

“There is, to some extent, a bit of a breather today because the FTSE 100 certainly has climbed to a level it’s not seen since the pandemic hit the UK,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Meanwhile, the mid-cap FTSE 250 edged up by 0.1 per cent after scaling a record high earlier in the week. The domestically focused index is on track for a third straight weekly gain.

Read more: UK house prices reach new record high as property market booms

Market movers

The morning’s biggest winner was foodservice firm Compass Group, who rose 2.6 per cent, closely followed by Spirax-Sarco Engineering, up by 2.5 per cent.

AstraZeneca and fashion house Burberry also rose 2.3 per cent and 2.4 per cent respectively.

Johnson Matthey was the morning’s biggest faller, dropping by 4.3 per cent, followed by Royal Dutch Shell’s 2.3 per cent hit.

Meanwhile, Standard Chartered and Barclays both dipped by two per cent and 1.4 per cent respectively.

Read more: Boohoo opens new warehouse to boost sales growth

Around the world

Elsewhere, global stocks hovered near record highs on Friday as receding US inflation fears pushed down bond yields and lifted Wall Street.

The S&P 500 gained 0.42 per cent to surge to a record high, while the Nasdaq Composite added 1.03 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Topix gained 0.4 per cent while Chinese shares slipped 1.5 per cent as inflation data raised concerns over policy tightening.

Meanwhile, European stocks were subdued on Friday but were on course for their longest weekly winning streak in more than a year.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index inched down 0.01 per cent after hitting an all-time high at the open.

Read more: US blacklists seven Chinese supercomputing groups linked to military