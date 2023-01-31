FTSE 100: Bleak IMF UK recession warning tanks pound and London index

The pound weakened more than 0.3 per cent against the US dollar off the back of the IMF’s economic warning (Photo Illustration by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

London’s FTSE 100 dipped and the pound slumped this morning, both driven lower by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warning the UK is on course to be the only major economy to tumble into recession this year.

The capital’s premier index fell 0.66 per cent to 7,733.31 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK, shed 0.41 per cent to drop to 19,856.25 points.

The pound weakened more than 0.3 per cent against the US dollar off the back of the IMF’s dire economic warning.

Late last night, the IMF, the world’s economic watchdog, published fresh forecasts in which it predicted Britain’s economy will shrink 0.6 per cent this year, making it the only G7 country to be hit by a recession in 2023.

Rapidly rising interest rates, compounded by high inflation and tax rises will choke economic growth, the IMF said.

That warning depressed market sentiment in the City, forcing the FTSE 100 index lower.

Pound fell hard in opening trading today

Source: TradingView

Banks led the premier index into the red due to investors focusing on rising default risks amid the economic slump instead of the boost from higher interest rates.

High street lenders HSBC and Barclays dropped more than 1.5 per cent, while Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered was trading near the bottom of the FTSE 100.

The upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting tomorrow in which the central bank is expected to announce a 25 basis point rate increase also jilted market confidence.

“Stocks have had a good run higher this year so some profit-taking ahead of the uncertainty of the Fed makes sense too. The Fed is seen slowing the pace of hikes to 25bps tomorrow, with the two-day meeting kick off today,” Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Finalto, said.

Fresh European inflation data out this morning is likely to drop again to below nine per cent. Although falling further, the European Central Bank is expected to hike rates 50 basis points again on Thursday to prevent price pressures from sticking around.