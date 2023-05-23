FTSE 100 live: Stress over US debt ceiling talks drag London index as Barclays and Lloyds jump

London’s FTSE 100 nipped lower today as investors zeroed in on the latest developments in talks between Republicans and Democrats about raising the debt ceiling.

The capital’s premier index slipped 0.14 per cent to 7,759.72 points, while the domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, was broadly flat at 19,291.65 points.

President Joe Biden and top Republican Kevin McCarthy have been butting heads over whether to lift the cap on how much the US can borrow.

Unless an agreement is reached by 1 June, the US Treasury has said the world’s largest economy will be unable to fulfil payments to its creditors.

“If no agreement is reached, the US could default on interest it owes on its debts, sending borrowing costs soaring and sending shockwaves through the global economy. The forecast incoming mild recession would turn into a storm and the US financial credibility would be badly shaken,” Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.

Victoria Scholar, Head of Investment at interactive investor, said: “European markets have opened lower, weighed down by global risk-off sentiment amid concerns about the US debt ceiling.”

In overnight trading, Asia stocks slipped on concerns about the ramifications of a US default on the global economy.

Britain’s biggest banks listed on the FTSE 100 led gains in the City. Barclays climbed nearly one per cent, while Lloyds Bank, the country’s biggest mortgage lender, added a similar amount.

Retailers dragged the premier index, with specialist trainer retailer JD Sports and luxury fashion firm Burberry each down more than one per cent, sending them to near the bottom of the FTSE 100.

The pair have clocked decent gains over the last week after a strong set of results.

The pound weakened around 0.25 per cent against the US dollar.

Oil prices edged lower.