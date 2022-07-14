Central bank rate hikes drag London’s FTSE 100 lower

London markets were tame today as investors assessed whether the Bank of England will accelerate rate hikes in response to the economy proving more resilient than expected.

The capital’s premier FTSE 100 index dropped 0.69 per cent to 7,107.06 points, while the mid-cap domestically-focused FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, fell 0.15 per cent to 18,682.81 points.

Stronger than expected GDP figures published yesterday by the Office for National Statistics ratcheted up bets on the Bank raising rates 50 basis points at its next meeting on 4 August for the first time since it was made independent 25 years ago.

The economy grew 0.5 per cent in May, much better than the City’s expectations for output to have flatlined in the month.

The data prompted analysts to judge the UK may be able to handle higher rates without tipping into recession, known as a “soft-landing”.

Industrial giants led the FTSE 100 lower, driven by a slide in commodity prices on fears of demand shrinking amid the global economic slowdown.

Miners Rio Tinto, Fresnillo and Anglo American all shed more than 1.3 per cent.

Oil prices softened, with the global benchmarks WTI Crude and Brent Crude each losing around two per cent to trade below $100 per barrel.

The pound continued to slide against the dollar, weighed down by a red hot US inflation print released yesterday firming bets on the Federal Reserve hiking rates 75 basis points for the second successive meeting later this month.

Some even think Fed chair Jerome Powell and co will sign off a historic full percentage point increase to crush inflation, which is running at a 40-year high of 9.1 per cent.

The Canadian central bank yesterday lifted rates by that increment, while New Zealand’s central bank hiked borrowing costs 50 basis points.

Sterling weakened around 0.4 per cent to $1.1846.