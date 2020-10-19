FTSE 100 rises on stimulus hopes but pound weighs on gains

The FTSE 100 rose amid signs that a US stimulus bill might be possible before the presidential election, but gains were muted by fears over coronavirus and new restrictions.

London’s main stock index rose as much as 0.6 per cent in early trading but slipped back and was last up 0.1 per cent at 5,926 points. The FTSE 250 was 0.4 per cent higher.

Germany’s Dax rose 0.2 per cent. Meanwhile, the Europe-wide Stoxx 600 climbed 0.5 per cent.

Investors reacted well to Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives, saying she was optimistic that a stimulus bill could be agreed upon by 3 November.

US President Donald Trump this weekend also signalled that progress could be made. He said he “could quickly convince” Republicans who do not want to spend large amounts on extra economic support.

Fiona Cincotta, market analyst at trading platform City Index, said the comments bode well. Yet she said he will “still need to convince hawks among the Republicans”.

US stocks were set to open higher, according to futures prices.

FTSE 100 shrugs off China growth miss

Overnight in Asia, China’s SSE composite index fell 0.7 per cent after economic data slightly undershot expectations.

China’s economy grew 4.9 per cent in the third quarter compared to a year earlier, official data showed. That was after 3.2 per cent growth in the second quarter.

The figure was lower than the 5.2 per cent forecast by economists, however. Nonetheless, the reaction markets was muted, with the IMF expecting China to be the only economy that grows in 2020.

Gains on the FTSE 100 were capped by a rising pound and worries over coronavirus, however.

Pound weighs but domestic stocks rise

The pound climbed 0.7 per cent against the dollar to $1.30. Investors expect talks between the UK and EU over a post-Brexit trade deal to resume after only a short delay.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said this weekend that the door was still “ajar” for talks. Reports said EU officials expect discussions to resume soon.

Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG, said: “Market participants continue to believe that a trade deal will be reached.”

A higher pound weighs on the FTSE, however, as it makes the overseas earnings of multinational companies worth less in relative terms.

Domestically focused stocks posted the strongest gains in the morning session. Retailer Next rose along with online supermarket Ocado.

Property companies British Land, Land Securities and Rightmove also climbed as house prices continued their ascent.