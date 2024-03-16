Three graphs that show the health of the London Stock Exchange

The London Stock Exchange has faced a bruising year

The London Stock Exchange has been rocked by exits and a slump in listings over the past year.

In a combination of take privates, delistings and business failures, nearly 100 firms have left the capital’s embattled bourse since January last year.

In that time, just 25 firms have floated in that time, raising £1.3bn.

Investors, meanwhile, are pulling cash from funds and forcing the capital’s equity managers to sell their holdings to meet demands for cash. The UK has been hit by five years of heavy consecutive outflows from retail funds, with over £13bn pulled in 2023, according to data from the Investment Association.

Here are three graphs that paint a troubling picture for the exchange.

Net retail sales from equity funds

Data: The Investment Association

Exits from the London Stock Exchange

Data: The London Stock Exchange

New IPOs (Main market + AIM)

Data:LSEG