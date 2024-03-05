Blackstone and Thomson Reuters to offload £1.9bn LSEG stake

A group of LSEG investors including Blackstone and Thomson Reuters are offloading a four per cent stake in the firm worth £1.9bn, the London Stock Exchange owner has said today.

A consortium of investment funds, which includes vehicles managed by Blackstone, Thomson Reuters and an affiliate of Canada Pension Plan Investment, announced this evening they would be offloading around 21.5m shares to the market via two investment vehicles.

The group are former investors in Refinitiv, which LSEG acquired in a 2019 for $27bn and have held around a four per cent stake in the business since the acquisition. Based on LSEG’s closing price today, the stake is valued at around £1.9bn.

LSEG has said it will buy back around £500m of the shares as part of the deal. Bloomberg reported the group had gathered enough investor demand for the offering within minutes of announcing the deal.