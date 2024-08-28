From Wimbledon to Glastonbury and Glyndebourne, the wine to drink to celebrate summer

The wine to drink to celebrate your favourite moments from the British summer

Summer, and all its events, is coming to a close, but what does your favourite celebration say about you and what you should be drinking, from Wimbledon to Glastonbury and Glyndebourne?

WIMBLEDON: There is something so quintessentially English about Wimbledon with its green tennis courts, crisp white outfits and bowls of strawberries and cream. Champagne Lanson have been the official partner since 1977 and this year they showcased their rosé champagne (£39.50, Ocado). If you want a wine that celebrates all things English then pick up a bottle of Kingscote Estate Rosé Brut (£18 Tesco) – it’s like that bowl of fresh strawberries and cream in a glass.

GLASTONBURY: Iconic and riotous, Glastonbury is an annual event of the highest order where thousands writhe in mosh pits come rain or shine. Best avoid glass for breakages and pack a few cans in your bag for convenient gig-quaffing. South African Lubanzi Red Blend (£3.65 Waitrose) is a juicy Shiraz, Grenache, Mourvèdre wine that can be enjoyed chilled or warmer as the party heats up. Handy for hedonism. ROYAL ASCOT: Get out the fabulous millinery and have a flutter on the horses with the upper eschelons of society. With so much dosh sploshing about, it only makes sense to splash some champagne in your glass. Nothing says regal drinking like an actual Royal Warrant and Laurent-Perrier was the first Champagne to be granted one by King Charles III, so relive the races by popping the cork and sipping some Laurent-Perrier Héritage (£75 Laithwaites) which manages to be both lively and elegant – much like this day at the races.

GLYNDEBOURNE FESTIVAL: Just when you thought Opera couldn’t get fancier, here is a bespoke opera theatre set on the stately grounds of a private home, where patrons dress in black tie and picnics are eaten off laundered tablecloths. There are no refrigerators however, which means a red wine is the better al fresco option to see you through the evening. Like much of the music reverberating around you, I would select the silky depths of an Italian like Tenuta Fenice Nero D’Avola (£14.99 Laithwaites) which glides across the palate like a nocturne.

WILDERNESS FESTIVAL: This family friendly festival in Oxfordshire is wild with a wholesome heart and calls for a free-spirited wine doing some good in the world. ‘Served by Regal’ imports sustainable, natural, biodynamic wines created by women winemakers. Their orange Finca Mas Perdut (£26 The Wine Tasting Shop) glows like festival- goers’ face glitter, while combining outdoorsy notes of blossom and forest herbs with some low intervention funkiness.

HENLEY ROYAL REGATTA: It can be fairly common for people indulging themselves at Henley to not actually see a race; the riverside atmosphere and many bars are far too appealing. At least you can give back to the rowing community by drinking Digby Leander Pink NV Brut (£34.99 Waitrose). Created with Henley’s Leander Club in mind, and in their club colour, this deliciously joyful, multi-award-winning English sparkling supports the Leander Academy, training young people to achieve their rowing dreams.