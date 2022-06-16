Fresh Hope that Fellowes and Turner can win the Sandringham yet again

Charlie Fellowes (pictured) and Hayley Turner have won two of the last three renewals of the Sandringham Stakes

TRAINERS are creatures of habit.

They have certain races they target and Charlie Fellowes will be hoping he can continue his love affair with the Sandringham Stakes (5.00pm) this afternoon.

Thanks Be gave the young handler his first Royal Ascot win in this race three years ago when ridden by Hayley Turner who was becoming only the second female jockey to win at the meeting.

Then 12 months later the duo combined to scoop the prize again with Onassis who returned at 33/1, exactly the same price as Thanks Be.

FRESH HOPE won’t be such generous odds today, but she looks to have very solid claims regardless of her stable’s fine record in the race.

The daughter of New Approach ran very well at Wetherby on her seasonal reappearance, seemingly running out of gas in the closing stages of the 1m2f contest.

Fellowes opted to bring her back to a mile next time at Doncaster where she got a fine ride off Jamie Spencer to get up right on the line.

A mark of 82 is similar to the yard’s previous two winners and as long as stall five isn’t a negative, she looks a great each-way bet at 9/1 with William Hill.

It always pays to throw a couple of darts at races like this and I’m also going to back Hollie Doyle’s mount PINK CARNATION at 20/1 with the same firm.

Archie Watson’s filly showed a good attitude when stepping up in trip at Nottingham last time after making a slow start.

Watson and Doyle teemed up to land the Coventry Stakes on Tuesday and you can be pretty sure this daughter of Territories will end the season better than her current mark of 80.

POINTERS

Fresh Hope e/w 5.00pm Ascot

Pink Carnation e/w 5.00pm Ascot