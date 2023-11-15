Freddie, Steady, Go: Flintoff to make cricket comeback as head coach in The Hundred

Flintoff will coach Northern Superchargers, having assisted the England set-up earlier this year

Former England captain Andrew Flintoff says he is relishing a return to cricket after confirming he will begin his coaching career in earnest with Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

Flintoff’s comeback follows a spell assisting the England set-up earlier this year, which followed his lengthy rehabilitation from a 125mph car crash that almost killed him last year.

The 45-year-old’s accident came while filming for TV show Top Gear and left him with serious facial injuries, leading to a settlement with the BBC reported to be worth £9m.

Read more BBC reaches £9m financial settlement with Andrew Flintoff over Top Gear crash

“I am excited to have been appointed head coach of the Northern Superchargers men’s team,” said Flintoff.

“My time with the England Men’s team has been a reminder of just how special cricket is to me, and I’m relishing the opportunity to be back amongst it, helping to guide the Superchargers team to success on the field while making memories off it and helping to take cricket to more people.

“The Superchargers have a great fan base who I cannot wait to meet and bring along with us this season. I’m looking forward to making Headingley my new home.”

Flintoff has focused on media work since retiring from cricket in 2009, with roles on game show A League Of Their Own and, later, motoring favourite Top Gear.

The 2005 Ashes hero worked on the broadcasting of The Hundred when it launched in 2021 with the aim of using a new format and presentation to appeal to younger audiences.

He replaces James Foster at Northern Superchargers for the 2024 season, the fourth year of the franchise-based competition which takes place in late summer.

Northern Superchargers chair Kirsty Bashforth said: “We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to the Northern Superchargers family.

“He is an inspirational figure who has huge respect across the game of cricket and he is someone we know will excite our players, coaches, and our fans.

“Andrew will help us to create a unique culture and we are extremely excited about working with him to inspire our squad further with positive, entertaining and consistently winning cricket.”