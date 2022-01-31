Frank Lampard confirmed as new Everton manager

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is the new Everton manager

Everton have confirmed the appointment of former Chelsea and Derby County manager Frank Lampard on a two-and-a-half year contract.

Lampard succeeds Rafael Benitez, who was sacked after just half a season earlier this month.

“It is a huge honour for me to represent and manage a club the size and tradition of Everton Football Club,” said the former England, Chelsea, West Ham and Manchester City midfielder.

“I’m very hungry to get started. After speaking to the owner, chairman and the board, I very much felt their passion and ambition. I hope they felt my ambition and how hard I want to work to bring it together.”

Lampard, who was dismissed by Chelsea a year ago, beat Portuguese Vitor Pereira and Everton assistant manager Duncan Ferguson to the job.

His backroom team will include Paul Clement, a former No2 to Carlo Ancelotti at Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

He will take charge of his first game when Everton face Brentford in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.

“I am really delighted that Frank has joined us,” said Everton majority owner Farhad Moshiri.

“He is an impressive young man on and off the pitch. He has played at the very highest level of the game and has football in his blood.

“He impressed us all greatly during the thorough interview process and we’re all ready to give him all of our support as he looks to give the team an immediate boost.”