Florida and Kalooki set to realise Dreams for Richards

Nicky Richards has several strong chances at Musselburgh on Saturday.

IF EVER there was a challenging weekend for ante-post punting this looks to be it.

Leopardstown’s two-day Dublin Racing Festival will be its usual spectacle, with Willie Mullins set to unleash his battalion of stars one more time before they head across the water for the Festival in March.

The problem is working out which races they will turn up in, with many doubly entered, meaning taking a chance ante-post in one of the races is fraught with danger.

Sandown’s meeting also provides uncertainties with the hurdles course currently waterlogged, and it is unclear what conditions will be like or which horses will pitch up come Saturday.

With that in mind, Musselburgh’s Saturday card looks to offer the most enticing ante-post propositions, and I particularly like the look of Nicky Richards’ FLORIDA DREAMS in the Scottish County Hurdle (2.17pm).

This lightly raced type has shown some good form in four handicap hurdle runs to date, including on handicap debut last season when beaten just over five lengths in the Scottish Champion Hurdle.

He returned with a narrow win at Hexham – as a result was put up only two pounds – which he then built on with an excellent fifth in the Greatwood Hurdle.

To hold his own against the likes of Burdett Road, Be Aware and Dysart Enos in that Cheltenham race was no mean feat and marked him down as a horse that was still well treated and on the improve.

There is certainly nothing of those rivals’ quality in this field and he lines up here off a pound lower mark.

It’s not hard to forgive him a below-par effort at Aintree last time out as I think he just got bogged down in testing ground there.

While he is entered in the William Hill Hurdle at Newbury early next month, I can’t believe connections will pass up what looks a far more winnable opportunity here.

Ground conditions at Musselburgh are often better than elsewhere, with the course quick-draining and not getting that much rain by Scottish standards due to its costal position, and that will suit Florida Dreams.

With 10/1 still available in places, he’s my idea of a good each-way ante-post bet.

Richards could well enjoy further success on the card as he saddles THE KALOOKI KID in the Scottish Champion Chase (2:50pm).

He put in an exemplary round of jumping on the way to an impressive win at Doncaster last time, where he was still hard on the bridle running to three out and only had to be pushed out to score with ease.

The good ground and trip there clearly suited him and he should get similar conditions at Musselburgh.

While he’s gone up seven pounds, that was only his second chase start and shouldn’t be enough to stop him going very close here, and with 7/2 available in a place, I make him a bet.

While I’d rather wait until we see full declarations for most of Leopardstown’s action, if you are looking to have a punt on the top-class Irish action at this stage, Sunday’s Dublin Chase (2.10pm) might be the race to look at.

Gaelic Warrior is the odds-on favourite and while he is clearly worthy of respect, he has been beaten the last twice at Leopardstown, including by SOLNESS last time out.

Solness probably had the run of the race that day, but he looks a big price at 7/1, especially considering he is rated higher than Marine Nationale, who he also beat last time, but yet that often-overhyped rival is half the price.

Joseph O’Brien’s seven-year-old has been admirably consistent in six runs this season and I see no reason why he won’t run another big race.

POINTERS SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Florida Dreams e/w 2.17pm (Sat) Musselburgh

The Kalooki Kid 2.50pm (Sat) Musselburgh

Solness e/w 2.10pm (Sun) Leopardstown