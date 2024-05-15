Fifa paves way for football to follow NFL, MLB and NBA with overseas league games

HONG KONG, HONG KONG – JULY 22: Liverpool FC soccer fans during the Premier League Asia Trophy match between West Brom and Crystal Palace at Hong Kong Stadium on July 22, 2017 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. (Photo by Victor Fraile/Getty Images)

Fifa has taken a major step towards allowing football leagues to stage regular season games overseas in a similar way to the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The world governing body has signalled its willingness to approve such fixtures for the first time by setting up a working group to draw up a framework.

The Fifa Council also issued a list of 10 points that should be taken into consideration, such as the impact on supporters and the sporting integrity of a league.

The NFL, MLB and NBA all host regular-season games outside of North America in a move designed to win new fans for American football, baseball and basketball.

London remains a hugely popular market for both NFL and MLB teams, while the NBA has in recent years preferred to stage its European fixtures in Paris.

The Premier League has insisted it has no plans to move regular-season games overseas following the backlash against its “39th game” proposal.

Former chief executive Richard Scudamore floated adding an extra date to the 38-round league season to be played abroad but was forced to row back after meeting opposition.

Spanish football chiefs have made no secret of their wish to host LaLiga matches in other countries, with the US a particular target.

A planned LaLiga fixture between Barcelona and Girona in Miami five years ago was cancelled after the idea was blocked by players and the Spanish FA.

Fifa softened its position last month after settling a court case with American sports promoter Relevent, which has been pushing the case for other leagues to play in the US.

LaLiga, which has a 15-year partnership to work with Relevent in North America, has since said it plans to stage a league game there in the 2025-26 season.

Fifa has given the green light for plans to be drawn up governing overseas games

This is seen as a key moment to tap into the US market, as the country is set to host the first 32-team men’s Club World Cup next summer and co-host the men’s World Cup in 2026.

Other factors the working group was told to consider are the number of games staged overseas, and the impact on the host country and its league.

The decision was made on Wednesday at Fifa’s annual congress in Bangkok, where further details of a new Women’s Club World Cup was also announced.

The inaugural competition will feature 16 teams and take place every four years, with the first edition in January and February 2026.