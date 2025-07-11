Ferraris can go for Glory aboard Chancheng at Sha Tin finale

Chancheng Glory is an eight-time winner in Hong Kong.

WHILE there will be plenty of prizes on offer to celebrate the final day of the season at Sha Tin in Hong Kong on Sunday, bettors can be forgiven for just praying for a change of fortune before the 11-race programme gets under way at 9.00am.

Results at Happy Valley on Wednesday were the proverbial bloodbath for serious-minded gamblers, with a series of outsiders surprising during the meeting, and leaving the majority of onlookers shellshocked.

There was at least some respite for the crowd, with the expected thunderstorms not materialising until shortly after racing and then leaving the track flooded.

There will be no such worries about the weather this weekend, with the sun shining and the surface likely to be quick.

The Hong Kong Racehorse Owners Association Trophy (12.35pm) over a mile is the highlight on the programme and features many gallopers who will have had plenty of followers throughout the season.

Old campaigner Beauty Joy finally got his overdue victory in Group Three company over nine furlongs last month but may find this trip on the short side, while talented Beauty Eternal keeps failing to deliver and is overlooked.

Last season’s HK Derby winner Massive Sovereign makes a belated reappearance after suffering a leg injury last December and most likely to need the run, while the likes of Bundle Award and Young Champion will need to improve plenty to be involved in the finish.

There was plenty to like about the recent form of Happy Together who chased home Copartner Prance over seven furlongs last month, and steps back up to his optimum trip.

He may need some luck from an awkward draw however, and the safer options could be the Francis Lui-trained pair Patch Of Theta and CHANCHENG GLORY.

The chances of Patch Of Theta have been given a major boost by the jockey booking of Shergar Cup-bound Hugh Bowman, who landed a midweek treble at the Valley, he has partnered the five-year-old on seven occasions, with a record of three wins and four places.

His best form, however, is over seven furlongs, and his stable companion, who has won over the course and distance half-a-dozen-times, is preferred.

With a favourable gate allowing the five-year-old to dictate from the front, and jockey Luke Ferraris a master of getting the speed fractions from the front right, he will be hard to catch.

POINTERS

Chancheng Glory 12.35pm Sha Tin