Fergie time: Sale Sharks bring in Manchester United LEGEND before Premiership final

Sir Alex Ferguson visited Sale Sharks to rally them for their Premiership clash with Saracens

Premiership rugby team Sale Sharks have received a pep talk from legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson ahead of Saturday’s final against Saracens, City A.M. can reveal.

The 81-year-old, who won 25 major titles with United, visited Sale on T to speak to players before their first Premiership final since 2006 on Saturday at Twickenham.

The Scot, who attended his first ever rugby match at Sale Sharks six years ago, is understood to have addressed the team and held one-to-one sessions.

Ferguson won the Premier League 13 times with United as well as two Champions League titles.

The iconic coach’s experience of finals – he won 18 in total at Aberdeen and United – is seen as ideal inspiration to Sale Sharks and their coach Alex Sanderson.

It is not the first time Fergie has rallied a rugby team before a big occasion, with Eddie Jones crediting him with helping England at the 2019 World Cup.

Golf fan Ferguson also spoke to Europe’s Ryder Cup team at the invitation of captain Paul McGinley before they won the trophy against the USA in 2014.

Saturday’s final at Twickenham will be contested between the first and second placed sides from the regular season.

Sale were early pace setters but Saracens soon secured top spot – both sides won their semi-finals at home.

Sir Alex Ferguson addressed the Sale team and spoke to player one on one to prepare them for this weekend’s Premiership final

Sale go into this final as underdogs and without their captain Ben Curry, who was injured in their last four victory over Leicester Tigers a fortnight ago.

Saracens lost last year’s final to the Tigers with a last-minute drop goal and will be out for revenge, and their sixth title.

Premiership chiefs will be hoping for a blockbuster final to distract from the financial state of the game in England.

Both Wasps and Worcester Warriors fell into administration early on in the season and have since been kicked out of the top flight.

A third club, London Irish, have until next week to prove they have the funds – through existing or new investment – to sustain next season in the top flight.