Fears of future global travel chaos grow as pilots consider leaving due to poor pay

Fears of future travel disruption could soon become a reality as pilots consider leaving the profession due to poor pay.

Research published today by aviation recruitment firm Goose shows that 53 per cent of world pilots haven’t had a pay increase in over five years, while a third said they actually sustained a pay cut.

Of those, 58 per cent said their pay was cut by over 20 per cent.

“Airlines keep on recruiting brand-new pilots, pay peanuts and furlough them after two years to get new guys,” said one respondent.

According to Goose’s chief executive Mark Charman, pilots understood that cuts were needed during the pandemic but now they want better conditions.

“I don’t see this goodwill holding out for much longer,” he said. “I predict that 2023 will be a year with more remuneration crisis talks than ever before.”

The survey – which was carried out with trade news website Flightglobal – also highlighted that salaries could play a huge role in a lack of retention, as over two thirds of respondents believe people will leave the profession due to poor pay.

“If the respondents are right about the future, this is not going to be a war for pilot talent for long, but an out-and-out pilot shortage crisis,” Charman added.

This could lead in turn to a repetition of the travel chaos witnessed this summer not only in the UK, but also throughout Europe and the US.

Airlines and carriers were at each other’s throats all summer as a combination of booming travel demand and staff shortages led to severe delays and disruption at some of the world’s biggest hubs, including Heathrow and Amsterdam’s Schiphol.

Each side argued the other didn’t hire enough ground staff to cater to the surge in demand.

International airline body the International Air Transport Association (IATA) was approached for comment.