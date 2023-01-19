Ferries to Calais and Eurostar trains between London and Paris cancelled as anti-Macron strike hits travel TODAY

Ferries to Calais were suspended today as workers at the French port have taken part in a nationwide anti-Macron strike.(Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)

Ferries to Calais were suspended and Eurostar services cancelled today as workers take part in a nationwide anti-Macron strike.

Hundreds of thousands of train drivers, teachers, port and refinery workers have laid down tools following the French President’s plans to raise the age of retirement by two years to 64.

UK and Irish operators such as P&O, DFDS and Irish Ferries have taken to Twitter to apologise for the disruption caused by the mass walkouts.

“We regret to inform you that sailings [from Dover] are currently suspended due to a National day of Action in France,” P&O tweeted. “We expect this to last until 17.00 CET [4pm GMT]”

#POCalais #PODover – We regret to inform you that sailings are currently suspended due to a National day of Action in France. We expect this to last until 17:00 CET. — P&O Ferries Updates (@POferriesupdate) January 19, 2023

DFDS informed travellers they could still travel to France as its services between Dover and Dunkirk were operating as scheduled.

DFDS INFO | The port of Calais is closed today due to industrial action between 0800-1700 CET, our Dover-Dunkirk services are operating to schedule. pic.twitter.com/D8zWAlbbyN — DFDS UK Updates (@DFDSUKUpdates) January 19, 2023

Ferry services to Calais were not the only ones to be disrupted, as Eurostar was forced to cancel around 14 trains between Paris and London due to the industrial action.

The company cancelled Paris-bound services between 6.31am and and 7.31pm while no train will depart for London until 9:31pm today.

“The strike will have an impact on the availability of some of our crew and the opening hours on the high-speed line we use in northern France,” Eurostar said.

“This means we’ll be running a revised timetable on 19 and 20 February.”