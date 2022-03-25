UK flight compensation to be slashed under post-Brexit government plans: from £220 to £57

Which? warned that passengers could see their compensation slashed significantly.(Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

UK flight compensation rules could be slashed out, consumer champion Which? warned today.

Under new government plans, passengers could see their refunds go from £220 to £57, saving airlines hundreds of thousands of pounds per year.

“Ripping up current compensation rules for UK flights would be a huge blow for passenger rights and embolden airlines to act with impunity,” said Which? Travel editor Rory Boland.

“Unfair practices such as overbooking and denied boarding could once again become more commonplace if this essential deterrent is removed, leaving passengers out of pocket.”

Under EU rules passengers are entitled to compensation if their flight is delayed by three hours or if they are denied boarding, but the UK Government is considering to offer compensation based on ticket price and journey length.

According to Which?, the rule will affect people who live in devolved nations and are more likely to fly domestically to visit loved ones.

“The government should reconsider these reforms and instead give passengers confidence that they will be protected when their journey is disrupted by giving the aviation regulator the powers it needs to crack down on airlines trying to flout the rules.”