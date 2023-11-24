F1 prize money 2023: How much do teams get from Constructors’ Championship

This weekend the F1 season will come to a close after a 22nd and final race in Abu Dhabi. So with both the solo and team titles wrapped up, what’s left to race for? Well money of course!

The constructors’ title is one where every position matters… to the tune of millions.

The F1 prize pot is usually around 45 per cent of the revenue made across the season.

In 2022 that number was $1.15bn of the total $2.57bn generated.

F1’s money money money

There are payments for legacy teams, such as Ferrari, which is understood to be 5 per cent of the total pot, while teams recent winners and high finishers also receive a bonus.

The above accounts for around a quarter of the total kitty.

The remaining cash is then distributed based on finishing position this season, with champions Red Bull set to receive 14 per cent of what’s left.

Based on last year’s revenue, which may inflate or deflate based on this season’s generation, there is an $80m difference between top dog and last place.

Based on a similar, $1bn, prize pot Red Bull will pick up $140m.

The battle for second between Mercedes and Ferrari – where the difference is currently four points – sees a prize pot difference of $9m, with second receiving $131m and third $122m.

There also remains a battle for fourth place between McLaren and Aston Martin, where the difference is currently just 11 points. The difference between the two spots amounts to another $9m.

Alpine are secure in sixth and, under this mode, will receive $95m.

The remaining four places, to be contested between F1 teams Williams, Alphatauri, Alfa Romeo and Haas, could see differences in prize money of over $20m.