FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem investigated over alleged F1 race tampering attempt

BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN – MARCH 01: Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President looks on during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 01, 2024 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

The president of Formula 1’s governing body the FIA, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, is reportedly under investigation over an alleged attempt to interfere with the 2023 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

A whistleblower is said to have told the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) that Ben Sulayem intervened to have a penalty given to Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin overturned at the race last year. According to the BBC, the claim is in a report by an FIA official to its ethics committee.

It is the latest off-track controversy to engulf F1 in recent months, following the ongoing row over claims surrounding Red Bull principal Christian Horner and allegations of collusion between Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Susie Wolff, his wife and the head of F1’s female driver development programme.

Ben Sulayem involvement

Ben Sulayem is said to have made clear he thought the Alonso penalty – handed to the Spaniard for illegal work done on his car while serving a separate penalty – should be revoked in a call to the FIA’s vice-president for the Middle East and North Africa, Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamas bin Isa Al Khalifa.

An investigation could take four to six weeks to determine an outcome of the allegations.

The compliance official, Paolo Basarri, reportedly suggested that the whistleblower stated Ben Sulayem “pretended the stewards to overturn their decision to issue” Alonso with a penalty. “Pretendere” means to expect in Italian.

It is also the latest in a series of storms to beset F1 since Ben Sulayem became FIA President in 2021. The Emirati himself took over from Michael Masi after the events surrounding Red Bull driver Max Verstappen’s first world title led to suggestions of foul play from rivals Mercedes.

Ben Sulayem’s controversies include blocking an agreement relating to sprint races for six months, receiving a “cease-and-desist” letter from F1 relating to an alleged Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund bid for the sport, and historic misogynistic remarks.

Ben Sulayem vowed to take a step back from direct involvement in F1 before the start of last season.

The FIA and F1 were approached for comment.