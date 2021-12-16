F1 governing body say controversy damaging image of sport

The F1 governing body has admitted that fallout following Sunday’s race has tarnished the image of the championship. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

F1’s governing body, the FIA, will conduct an “analysis and clarification exercise” as they admit the fallout following Sunday’s race is “tarnishing the image of the championship”.

The body said on Wednesday that outgoing president Jean Todt had proposed further discussions so drivers and teams can have better clarification next season.

In the season-ending finale in Abu Dhabi, Briton Lewis Hamilton was leading by over 10 seconds, with a number of lapped cars between him and his closest rival Max Verstappen.

Race director Michael Masi allowed the cars between the two drivers to overtake the safety car after one of the Williams cars hit the wall.

The decision was met with confusion from multiple drivers on the grid and meant Verstappen could close the gap on fresh tires and overtake Hamilton on the last lap for the title.

After the race McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo said: “I’m glad I’m not part of that – whatever just happened. It seemed pretty f****d up.”

In a statement, the governing body said: “The FIA’s primary responsibility at any event is to ensure the safety of everyone involved and the integrity of the sport.

“The circumstances surrounding the use of the Safety Car following the incident of driver Nicholas Latifi, and the related communications between the FIA Race Direction team and the Formula 1 teams, have notably generated significant misunderstanding and reactions from Formula 1 teams, drivers and fans, an argument that is currently tarnishing the image of the Championship and the due celebration of the first Drivers’ World Championship title won by Max Verstappen and the eighth consecutive Constructors’ World Championship title won by Mercedes.

“Following the presentation of a report regarding the sequence of events that took place following the incident on Lap 53 of the Grand Prix and in a constant drive for improvement, the FIA President proposed to the World Motor Sport Council that a detailed analysis and clarification exercise for the future with all relevant parties will now take place.

“This matter will be discussed and addressed with all the teams and drivers to draw any lessons from this situation and clarity to be provided to the participants, media, and fans about the current regulations to preserve the competitive nature of our sport while ensuring the safety of the drivers and officials.

“It is not only Formula 1 that may benefit from this analysis, but also more generally all the other FIA circuit championships.”