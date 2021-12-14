Could we be nearing the end of Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1?

Lewis Hamilton has seven world titles, but does he need the sport anymore? (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

He may be due to be knighted later on today, but Lewis Hamilton was denied his coronation as an eight-time world champion Formula 1 driver on Sunday.

In the immediate aftermath of that controversial final lap in Abu Dhabi, the 36-year-old declined to commit to continuing racing: “I’ve felt great in the car in the past couple of months. We’re still in the pandemic and I just want everyone to stay safe and spend Christmas with their families. We’ll see about next year.”

He did not speak to media later, leaving those last words to hang in the air and create uncertainty about his desire to see out his contract with Mercedes, which runs until the end of 2023.

What is true is that Hamilton no longer needs Formula 1; he is an established personality away from tight hairpins and four wheels. Formula 1, however, needs Hamilton.

The Briton leads the all-time records in the sport for wins (103), pole positions (103), points (4164.5), podiums (182), consecutive race starts (266), wins at different circuits (31), most races leading every lap (23), most consecutive points finishes (48), and most laps led (5396).

The man is a freak. He and his various constructors have contributed to an era of Formula 1 of the like not seen for decades.

And while this season was lost on the last lap of the last race, it would have been long gone a few months prior if Hamilton had simply conceded the fight.

Instead, he went on a run of wins to take the battle with Max Verstappen to the last race. He’s still got it.

So it’s not a case of whether Hamilton has it in him to race anymore. It’s about whether he wants to.

Another drivers’ championship this season would have taken Hamilton past the tally he shares with Formula 1 great Michael Schumacher.

Schumacher in the Ferrari, Hamilton in the Mercedes; these drivers are out there as two of the best to have graced the sport.

But when all is said and done, Hamilton might very well be content with where he is.

Sure, he’ll face stiff competition from his new team-mate, young Brit George Russell, should he see out his contract. But there are few drivers on the grid like Hamilton, with a full life away from Formula 1.

Hamilton owns an Extreme E team and has strong links with music and fashion, attending the Met Gala this year. He has changed the role of a racing driver.

No longer are they merely celebrities in the beach restaurants of Saint-Tropez; they’re political activists, voices to those who need help in the world’s challenging regions, and passionate about social causes.

Hamilton has become one of those. He’s polarised some by doing it, but he has a clear vision for the world he wants to live in.

It is not beyond the realms of possibility that the driver could eventually leave motor sport on sustainability or human rights grounds.

But here, in the off season, Hamilton will have time to mull over his future. And while few think he will step away entirely, there are those who believe that, come Bahrain in 95 days time, he could be embarking on his last chapter as a Formula 1 driver.