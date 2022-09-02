Extinction Rebellion activists glue themselves to Commons Speaker’s chair

Extinction Rebellion activists have glued themselves to the House of Commons’ speaker’s chair.

The campaigners shared an image of the stunt on social media, saying: “Right now inside Parliament a speech is being read out demanding a Citizens’ Assembly Now: “We are in crisis. We can not afford to carry on like this.”

The Extinction Rebellion protest comes as energy bills are set to soar over the winter, with the price cap being raised by 80 per cent last month.

Yesterday, Boris Johnson recommitted Britain to backing nuclear energy, as the country struggles to meet its fuel needs amid the war in Ukraine.

A spokesperson for The House of Commons responded to the Extinction Rebellion demo saying: “We are aware of an incident on the Parliamentary Estate and are currently dealing with the situation as a matter of urgency”

