Johnson pledges £700m for Sizewell C nuclear power plant

Boris Johnson has promised fresh funding for the Sizewell C nuclear power project – as part of UK ambitions to boost domestic energy generation to ramp up supply security.

The departing Prime Minister promised £700m of funding for the Sizewell C nuclear power project.

The new nuclear reactor at the Sizewell site in Suffolk is expected to be built in partnership with energy firm EDF and could power the equivalent of six million homes.

The total cost of the Sizewell C project could reach £20bn, according to reports.

Johnson said in his final major policy speech as Prime Minister: “We need to pull our national finger out and get on with Sizewell C. In the course of the next few weeks I am absolutely confident that it will get over the line.”

He said it would be “madness” not to go ahead with the project which would “fix the energy needs, not just of this generation but of the next”.

Johnson has called for eight new reactors to be built over the coming decade, but will leave office on Tuesday- handing power to either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak following the Tory leadership contest.

He said: “I say to you, with the prophetic candour and clarity of one who is about to hand over the torch of office, I say go nuclear and go large and go with Sizewell C.”