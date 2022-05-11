Priti Patel looks to crack down on ‘criminal and disruptive guerrilla tactics’ of groups like XR, Insulate Britain and Just Stop Oil

An Insulate Britain protestor is taken away from a protest site on the M25 by police .

Priti Patel is looking to end “criminal, disruptive and self-defeating guerrilla tactics” of environmental activists, including those who glue themselves to roads in protest of fossil fuels.

The Home Secretary made the Public Order Bill announcement in the Queen’s Speech, which will try to stop “relentless reoffending and significant disruption by a selfish minority of protesters”, such as Extinction Rebellion, Just Stop Oil and Insulate Britain.

This comes as the rising cost of living, energy price rises and the Russian invasion of Ukraine has put renewed pressure on the government’s energy security strategy.

The new bill gives police powers allowing them to protect public infrastructure, such as trains, while making it illegal for demonstrators to attach themselves to roads. Just Stop Oil has the police £5.9m according to the Home Office, while other environmental groups have caused major disruption in blocking oil terminals.

Home Secretary, Priti Patel, said: “What we have seen in recent years is a rise in criminal, disruptive and self-defeating guerrilla tactics, carried out by a selfish few in the name of protest.”

“Not only do these antisocial protests cause untold delays and misery for the law-abiding public wanting to get on with their lives, it tears police away from communities where they are needed most to prevent serious violence and neighbourhood crime.

“This bill backs the police to take proactive action and prevent such disruption happening in the first place. These measures stand up for the responsible majority and it is time that Parliament got behind them.”

Sarah Jones MP, Labour’s Policing Minister, said: “Home Office Ministers should be asking themselves why they are taking no action to tackle the shameful collapse in prosecutions, put more rapists behind bars or crack down on criminal fraudsters scamming the vulnerable.

“They are completely out of ideas, and it is communities across the country who are paying the price.”

In response to the bill, Extinction Rebellion promised to bring a million people on to the street in protest this September.

Charlie Waterhouse from Extinction Rebellion, said prime minister “Boris Johnson and Priti Patel, we thank you. Our organisations were set up to break the law to drive positive change. Your actions show that we are winning.”

A spokesperson for Insulate Britain added: “Whilst the government continues the process of criminalising ordinary people the criminals in charge of our government are in the process of destroying this country. Granting 41 new oil and gas licences is an act of war upon the poor of the global south and the people here in the UK. The new laws will change nothing. How many will be locked up until we realise there’s a problem society needs to address?”