Environmental activists block Tower Bridge causing travel disruption, with campaigner abseiling off of the London landmark

Environmental protestors hung a banner saying “end fossil fuels now” as they blocked traffic on Tower Bridge and caused travel disruption as it was forced shut.

Footage shared on social media showed one activist abseiling and dangling above the Thames, as police attended at the London landmark at around 7am.

The campaigners, urging an end to the use of coal, oil and gas which pollutes the air, reportedly blocked the road on the bridge, causing delays.

They are reportedly linked to the Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil Campaign groups.

This comes after Britain has been looking to shore up its energy security following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, with Boris Johnson saying the country will have a renewed focus on nuclear energy.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said they “were called at 07:30hrs on Friday, 8 April, to protesters on Tower Bridge.

“The bridge is closed.

“Officers are at the scene. There has been no arrest at this stage.”

On my way to work at a hospital and these lot think it's ok to block the #TowerBridge from all traffic. Selfish pic.twitter.com/Qju3lrqN3K — Mujib Baitul Hikmah (@baitulhikmah) April 8, 2022