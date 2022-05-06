Shell gets injunctions against climate activists citing ‘safety’ of its employees during direct action

Shell protest in London (Gareth Morris/XR)

Oil giant Shell has obtained an injunction against environmental protestors, citing the safety of its employees put at risk by direct action.

The company listed a number of recent incidents involving Extinction Rebellion and Stop Oil demonstrations, which caused road closures, disruption, and fuel not being delivered

It also highlighted numerous incidents where protesters, including former Olympian Etienne Stott, climbed into loaded fuel tankers and damaged pumps at various sites

This comes after Shell and BP unveiled huge profits amid the rising costs of living and war in Ukraine, leading to widespread calls for a one-off windfall tax.

In a statement, it said: “Recently the safety of our employees, customers and business partners was put at risk by the actions of protestors at our headquarters, terminals and Shell forecourts.

“We respect the right of everyone to express their point of view, we only ask that they do so with their safety and the safety of others in mind. If anyone’s safety is put at risk, we do need to take action.

“We welcome constructive engagement on our strategy and the energy transition. We agree that society needs to take urgent action on climate change. Shell has clear target to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050.

“We are also deeply committed to the UK and are planning to invest between £20-25 billion in the UK energy system over the next decade – more than 75% of this will be in low and zero-carbon products and services, including offshore wind, hydrogen and electric mobility.”

In mid-April, Shell was granted an injunction to restrain protest activity including at its London HQ, the Shell Centre in Lambeth, as well as by Warwickshire Council after demonstration at its Kingsbury Complex.

On 5 May, Shell obtained an injunction preventing activities in relation to all Shell branded petrol stations in England and Wales.