Explainer: What happened to the runaway horses?

Household Cavalry horses Trojan (Black, left) and Vida (grey) on the loose bolting through the streets of London near Aldwych in April. PA Photo. Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

When five runaway horses, one covered in blood, tore through the streets of central London in late April, it was reasonable to assume chaos was impending. And indeed, just four weeks later with the calling of a snap election by our sodden Prime Minister, it was clear the nation was indeed fated to a miserable summer.

But for those harbinger-of-misery horses themselves, it was time to assume a stiff upper lip, with three of the escapees – Trojan, Tennyson and Vanquish – back on service and expected to take part in the King’s Birthday Parade on Saturday. An Army spokesperson said the trio has made a “remarkable recovery”.

However, animal rights activists are calling for these plans to be reconsidered, with the inclusion of the horses in the Trooping the Colour ceremony posing a potential risk to the safety of both the public and the animals.

In a letter to the horses’ regiment’s commanding officer, Lieutenant Colonel Mathew Woodward, animal rights group Peta has urged for the five horses involved to be retired permanently from duty.

The five horses got loose during a practice run for the Birthday Parade in Belgravia, where falling rubble spooked two of the horses, causing them to bolt. Vida, who was seen blood-soaked after smashing into a Mercedes, remains in recovery in the country along with other escapee Quaker. Five soldiers were also injured during the incident.

Quaker (left) and Vida making progress in their recovery after bolting through the streets of London in April. Issue date: Tuesday June 4, 2024. Ministry of Defence/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Kate Werner, Peta’s senior campaigns manager, wrote: “Clearly, these horses are easily agitated and sensitive to noise.

“Forcing them to perform at a crowded event marked by drums and a 41-gun salute would place them and the public at risk.

Werner added that the inclusion of horses in the military was outdated and led to inexcusable animal suffering, with recently releases photos of Vida and Quaker recuperating in an open pasture showing they were “feeling individuals, not military equipment”.