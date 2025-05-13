Everton Women to inherit Goodison Park next season

Goodison Park will become home to Everton Women next season

Goodison Park is to become the home of Everton Women after the men’s team relocates to its new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock this summer.

It follows a review by Everton’s owners, The Friedkin Group, into what to do with the stadium, which has been the club’s home for more than 130 years.

The 39,000-capacity venue will become the biggest dedicated home of a team in the Women’s Super League, although some sides play at larger stadia shared with their men’s team.

“We know how treasured Goodison is, not only to every Evertonian, but to the game itself, and being able to keep such an iconic stadium at the heart of the legacy project is something that has been incredibly important to us,” said Everton CEO Angus Kinnear.

“From next season, we are proud to say our women will have an unrivalled permanent home in the WSL – another statement of intent as we look to build the foundations that will help us challenge for trophies.

“The women’s game has grown significantly in recent years, and we believe that growth will continue and accelerate.

“We’re under no illusions; there are obstacles we need to overcome to make this a success both practically and economically, but we’re confident that we will overcome those challenges.”

Goodison move ‘defining’ for Everton Women

Everton Women have until now played their home fixtures at Walton Hall Park, which will remain in use as a development centre for the women’s and girls’ teams.

Women’s Super League chief Nikki Doucet called the move “a defining moment for Everton Women”.

She added: “Establishing Goodison Park as a purpose-driven home for the women’s team sends a powerful signal – not just about ambition, but about belief. Belief in the players, the fans, and in what the women’s game can become when given the stage it deserves.”

Everton’s men will play their final game at Goodison Park on Sunday against Southampton before they begin next season at their new 53,000-seater stadium.