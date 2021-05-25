By reaching the Europa League final and finishing second in the Premier League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has delivered the necessary progress to keep his job.

But that doesn’t mean that the stakes aren’t high for both Solskjaer and Manchester United when they meet Villarreal in Gdansk on Wednesday night.

Like a lot of people, I wasn’t convinced that he had the backbone to be United boss when he took over from Jose Mourinho.

You can only imagine the intensity of being in that role away from the glimpses that we get. Every word he utters is analysed.

But Solskjaer has handled all of that very well. He has fostered a happier camp, which now looks to be aligned and going in the right direction.

He has proven that modern management is all about man-management. The old-school, authoritarian approach doesn’t wash with young players now.

Even Sir Alex Ferguson softened his approach as he got older. He knew he had to adapt, and under Solskjaer United have completed that transition to a new era.

There is still one asterisk against his name, though: he is yet to win a trophy as United manager.

Winning the Europa League would elevate Solskjaer to a new level of esteem, especially among some of those who doubted him.

The repercussions should United lose to Villarreal don’t bear thinking about.

Some supporters are already deeply disillusioned by the Glazer ownership. While a trophy won’t fix those issues it will change the focus of attention. Defeat could do the opposite.

Beware Emery’s Europa League pedigree

Some things about Solskjaer’s United still puzzle me. For one, I’m not sure of their best XI, right down to the goalkeeper.

The biggest plus this season has been Edinson Cavani, who has made such a big impact at Old Trafford with his attitude, professionalism and goals.

Cavani has been one of the great signings of recent times and the fact that he has committed to next season is a big boost.

On paper, United should have far too many good players for Villarreal to cope with.

The reason why they aren’t heavier favourites is probably down to Unai Emery’s incredible record in this competition.

A three-time Europa League winner at Sevilla, Emery is clearly a good manager. It didn’t work out at Arsenal but he is now at a club that suits him far better.

The possible absence of Harry Maguire would be a chink in United’s armour for Villarreal to exploit.

Maguire isn’t perfect but the stats show that United are more vulnerable when he is not marshalling the defence.

If he is not playing then Villarreal will have a means of rattling United if they can stay in the Europa League final or even take the lead.