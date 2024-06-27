Euro 2024: Who do England play next in Germany?

England are through to the Round of 16 at the Euro 2024 championships. And having avoided a number of tough teams, their path looks somewhat easier.

The Three Lions are to face Slovakia on Sunday, at the Arena Aufschalke in Gelsenkirchen, the site of transport chaos after England’s opening match against Serbia on Sunday 16 June.

Should England beat Slovakia, they will face the winner of Italy’s match versus Switzerland, on 6 of July at 5pm at the Dusseldorf arena.

Italy finished second in their group on four points, having beaten Albania 2-0, held to a 1-1 draw by Croatia and beaten 1-0 by Spain due to an unfortunate own-goal by Riccardo Calafiori.

Switzerland also finished second in their group with five points. They held Scotland and Germany to a 1-1 draw and beat Hungary 3-1.

The semi-finals, should England make it to the last four, will see the Three Lions face one of Romania, the Netherlands, Austria or Turkey.

The Netherlands have underwhelmed many, only finishing third in their group, while Romania won their hotly contested group against the likes of Belgium and Ukraine.

Austria have impressed, beating the Netherlands and Poland to top their group with six points, while their opponents Turkey have also shone, finishing second in their group amid the emergence of 19 year-old Real Madrid starlet, Arda Guler.

If England reach the finals, they are likely to face one of star-studded France, Spain, Portugal or hosts Germany, who would all pose a great challenge to the lions trying to bring it home.