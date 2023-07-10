Eubanks knocks out Tsitsipas in fourth round of Wimbledon to set up bout with Medvedev

The mesmerising story of unseeded Christopher Eubanks continued at Wimbledon today as the American knocked out fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets on No2 Court.(Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Watched by compatriot Coco Gauff, Eubanks fell 6-4 to his Greek opponent in the opening set before levelling the tie 1-1 with a 7-6 second set.

Having fallen 6-3 in the third, Eubanks rallied and won the fourth and fifth sets 6-4 to knock out a fancied seed from the men’s draw.

Gloves off for Eubanks

His prize for knocking out Tstsipas – who toppled Andy Murray on Centre Court last week – is a last eight tie against Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev, who beat Jiri Lehecka yesterday after the Czech player retired after two sets.

“I feel I’m living a dream right now,” Eubanks said after the win. “This is an absolutely insane. I’ve tried to block everything out and focus on the next match but as cliched as it sounds, when you rattle off all that stuff [into his first Slam quarter-final] it’s surreal, it’s unbelievable. I can’t believe this.

“The funny thing about tennis is you’re not always going to play your best tennis, you’ve just got to play really good at certain times. I felt like I did that really well today. When it came to really important times, I felt like I executed really cleanly.

“I came up clutch when I needed to and you [crowd] guys pushed me. You guys came out in full force to support me today and I honestly can’t tell you what it means. Thanks to each and every one of you for coming out and lending me your support to me, this has been a dream come true.”

As one storyline continued to dazzle the All England Club, another came to an end.

Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva fell in three sets to Madison Keys on No2 Court.

The 16-year-old took the first set but crumbled under the pressure against the seeded American, and was deducted a point for throwing her racket.

Fancied Ons Jabeur made light work of Petra Kvitova on Centre Court, beating the Czech 6-0 6-3 while her quarter-final opponent Elena Rybakina reached the last eight after her fourth round opponent Beatriz Haddad Maia retired after just five games of the first set.