EU Commissioner: Overseas football matches a betrayal of fans

A top EU figure has described plans to play European football matches in other continents as a “betrayal” of fans.

The European Commissioner for Sport Glenn Micallef said plans to play Serie A and LaLiga matches abroad should not be described as “innovation”.

Both the Italian and Spanish top flight leagues are looking to play matches overseas, with Barcelona and Villarreal hoping to face off in Miami. A tie between AC Milan and Como could eye Australia as a host.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters, having admitted previously about looking to stage a “39th game” abroad, recently said the English top flight’s appeal globally doesn’t warrant a match overseas, describing the appetite as “dissipated”.

Micallef seems to be on a similar side of the fence to Masters.

“I’m deeply disappointed by proposals to stage domestic league matches outside Europe,” the European bigwig said on social media.

“Today I spoke with Ronan Evain of Fans Europe to express my solidarity and make clear that I will stand with football fans, especially in Spain (Barcelona and Villarreal) and Italy AC Milan and Como).

“At the EU Sport Forum in Krakow, I promised that fans would be fully included in discussions on sport and governance.

“To me it’s clear: European competitions must be played in Europe. European football must stay in Europe.

“As Commissioner and as a lifelong football fan, I believe that clubs owe most of their success to their loyal fans and local communities.

“This is the first big stress test for governance since the Super League. Strong, community-based clubs are the heart of the European Sport Model. Moving competitions abroad isn’t innovation, it’s betrayal.”

Many leagues already play the final of their League Cup competitions overseas, with the likes of Saudi Arabia having previously staged showpiece matches featuring foreign teams.