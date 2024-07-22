Premier League games in America? No, says top flight club owner

Premier League clubs could revive their 39th game plans now that Fifa has relaxed its stance on playing competitive matches overseas

Premier League clubs should resist calls to take competitive games overseas despite Fifa relaxing its stance on the matter, says Bournemouth’s American owner Bill Foley.

The Premier League previously considered the controversial “39th game” plan, which would have seen an extra round of matches added to the season and played in different locations around the world.

World governing body Fifa has historically opposed leagues taking competitive fixtures abroad but is now considering the parameters for allowing it following a legal challenge. Major US sports leagues the NFL, NBA and MLB routinely play regular-season games overseas, including in London.

“In terms of playing actual Premier League matches in America? We should play in the UK. That is where they belong,” Foley told the BBC.

“I am very respectful of our fans and the whole system. I wouldn’t want to be involved in changing any of that.

“I believe if you talk to our fans at Bournemouth, they think Foley actually respects our system and respects our heritage. And I do. Premier League games in America? No.

“I believe what we are doing today – and there are other pre-season games – is what we should be doing.”

Bournemouth are among 10 Premier League clubs using the current pre-season programme to play fixtures in the US.

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, West Ham and Wolves – most of whom have significant American ownership – are the others.

Brighton and Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have instead flown to the Far East for matches in Japan and, in the case of Spurs, South Korea too.

Billionaire Foley’s Black Knight Sports and Entertainment also owns Auckland FC in New Zealand and a stake in French club Lorient.