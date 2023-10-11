Bill Foley agrees deal for AFC Bournemouth to gain sister club Down Under

Bournemouth owner Bill Foley is entering the A League with a new club in Auckland

AFC Bournemouth owner Bill Foley has been awarded the licence to establish a new A-League club in Auckland next year.

The team is due to be one of two expansion franchises, with Canberra, joining the top tier of men’s professional football in Australia and New Zealand for the 2024-25 season.

Subject to approvals, Foley will also enter an Auckland team into the women’s A League.

“My family and I have a genuine appreciation and love for New Zealand,” said Foley.

“We will look to strengthen this connection even further by acquiring an A-Leagues expansion license in Auckland, which will allow us to establish both a men’s and women’s club in the city.”

Foley’s Black Knight Football Club Group bought Bournemouth in December last year and owns a minority stake in French Ligue 1 side Lorient.

The 78-year-old American billionaire, who also owns NHL ice hockey team the Vegas Golden Knights, has several wine and hospitality businesses in New Zealand.

A Leagues commissioner Nick Garcia said Foley and Black Knight would “bring direct elite football experience”.

He added: “Importantly, Bill is passionate about Auckland and has a long-term relationship with New Zealand through his business interests.

“Auckland has been the largest city in Australia and New Zealand without a professional football team, despite football being the most popular team participation sport nationally in New Zealand.

“We look forward to building on the success of the Fifa Women’s World Cup, providing football fans in Auckland with their new home team.”

Since his takeover of Bournemouth the south coast succeeded in staying in the Premier League last season and attracted minority investment from Hollywood actor Michael B Jordan.

The Cherries currently sit 19th in the league, while Lorient are 16th of 18 in France.

Vegas Golden Knights won NHL’s Stanley Cup in June, just six years after Foley bought the expansion franchise and established the team.

Foley added: “Black Knight Football Club operates with a commitment to excellence on and off the pitch.

“Our goal will be to build a winning organization while simultaneously serving the community and growing the sport – and passion for the sport – at all levels.

“We are extremely excited to reach this stage in the process and look forward to the next steps.”