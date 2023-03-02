Why Michael B Jordan’s Creed is the coolest franchise in Hollywood

The Creed movies are an outlier in modern Hollywood. Their modest success at the box office might undersell the fact that they’ve done what few franchises have achieved convincingly: passed the torch.

Yes, they aren’t the cultural landmarks that the Rocky films were, but the character has established himself enough to make this third chapter sing, with Creed finally moving out of Rocky’s shadow.

Jordan makes his directorial debut and stars as Adonis, now happily retired having done everything there is to do in boxing. Living a contented life as a family man and promoter, his world is rocked by the arrival of old friend Damian “Dame” Anderson (Jonathan Majors).

Dame has spent the last 18 years in prison due to an incident in the pair’s past, and feels Adonis has been living the life meant for him. Resentment and guilt push both men into a feud that can only be resolved in the ring.

The Rocky formula has been repeated hundreds of times over the years, so it’s to Jordan’s credit that he manages to find a new way to tell an old story. Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin’s script focuses on regret – Adonis wishing he had helped his friend; Dame lamenting the time lost. Taking the story in a direction that deals with mental health as well as pugilism is also interesting, and gives two fine actors a chance to shine.

Majors is on a hot streak, having been the only good thing about the recent Ant-Man sequel, and the versatile actor is again superb here. Brimming with emotions he can barely contain, he and Jordan have some intense moments in the build up to the final bout.

Carrying the film for the first time without Stallone, Jordan is on fine form and makes the most of his capable co-stars, including Tessa Thompson’s Bianca who delivers bucket-loads of passion.

As a director, Jordan has a visual style that really works here, with a lot of the story told through extreme close ups that allow you to read every micro expression of the characters. It may mean some points are hammered home, but it’s not like the Rocky films were ever known for being subtle.

Creed III may leave some pining for the Italian Stallion, but two of Hollywood’s most exciting stars make this ninth instalment of the long running saga something a little bit different.