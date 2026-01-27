Enterprises Advance Agentic Automation Across Europe

The intelligent automation landscape in Europe continues to evolve, marked by rising technological sophistication, intensifying competition and accelerating service and solution development across enterprises, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens® Intelligent Automation Services report for Europe finds that enterprises are moving beyond incremental robotic process automation (RPA) toward more integrated automation of business operations. Intelligent automation is becoming part of broader operational improvements that combine AI and process management tools. Enterprises prioritize process excellence, seeking efficient and accurate methods that improve customer, user and employee experience along with strong return on investment.

“While GenAI continues to play a significant role, providers are now investing in AI-powered bots that can execute complex workflows and business actions, and the number of use cases is growing,” said Steve Hall, chief AI officer at ISG. “Across Europe, organizations are also using data-driven discovery tools, such as process mining, to identify inefficiencies and redesign workflows before applying automation.”

Agentic AI is helping organizations move toward more advanced and proactive intelligent enterprise automation (IEA), ISG says. Companies are deploying AI agents and multi-agent models that can operate with contextual awareness across areas such as IT operations, service management, customer service, HR support and invoice processing. As agentic automation progresses from pilots into production, enterprises in Europe also are increasingly favoring small language models (SLMs) that build on large language model (LLM) capabilities while incorporating enterprise- or domain-specific contextual data.

Responsible AI is becoming a central concern for European enterprises as agentic automation gains autonomy, the report says. Organizations are increasingly focused on how automated systems make decisions, the accuracy of those decisions and the role of human oversight when errors occur. They emphasize governance frameworks, ethical AI practices and compliance guardrails to manage risks. Improving explainability and detecting bias are seen as essential to building trust as intelligent automation takes on more decision-making responsibility.

Human-machine collaboration is emerging as a critical focus for European enterprises adopting advanced automation, ISG says. Hybrid teams in which humans and autonomous systems work together are delivering business outcomes. Enterprises recognize that this development requires new roles, skills and ways of working, creating a need for training and structured change management. User-centric design, clear communication and behavior-focused adoption methods support effective integration of autonomous systems into daily operations.

“The demand for IEA in Europe remains steady as organizations invest cautiously and prioritize compliance, sustainability and sovereign data controls,” said Mark Purdy, lead author of the report. “They prefer flexible pricing models, including pay-as-you-go approaches, and strong governance with human oversight.”

The report also explores other trends in the intelligent automation services market in Europe, including the growing preference for sovereign IEA solutions and increased focus on sustainability, environmental, social and governance (ESG) compliance and green AI.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens® Intelligent Automation Services report for Europe evaluates the capabilities of 43 providers across three quadrants: Intelligent Enterprise Automation, Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) and Next-Gen Automation.

The report names Accenture, Atos, Capgemini, Infosys, T-Systems and Vivicta as Leaders in all three quadrants. Cognizant, HCLTech, Hexaware, TCS, Wipro and WNS-Vuram are named as Leaders in two quadrants each, while DXC Technology, EXL, Genpact and Tech Mahindra are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, EXL and Persistent Systems are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, LTIMindtree is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2025 among intelligent automation service providers. LTIMindtree earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG’s Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

