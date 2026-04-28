European ServiceNow Strategies Focus on AI, Sovereignty

Enterprises in Europe are consolidating functions around the ServiceNow platform, integrating it with core systems to establish coherent operating models that support AI deployment, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens® ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Europe finds that organizations are moving beyond isolated ServiceNow implementations toward platform-wide adoption, driven by regulatory requirements, data sovereignty concerns and the need for scalable, audit-ready AI integration.

“ServiceNow is becoming the backbone of enterprise operations at many European companies,” said Dr. Matthias Paletta, director, ISG. “Organizations are transforming ServiceNow by embedding AI within workflows but must also ensure strong oversight, compliance and business results.”

Organizations in Europe are prioritizing sovereignty as they build ServiceNow environments, embedding location-bound data handling, strong control measures and end-to-end traceability into their architectures. Increasingly, they prefer solutions designed with regulations in mind, particularly in high-risk settings or where internal capacity is limited. In response, providers are treating the integration of AI into workflows as a baseline capability while including centralized control and clearly defined policy frameworks.

Many organizations in the region are adopting industry-specific solutions tailored to sectors such as banking, healthcare, telecom, manufacturing and the public sector. These solutions include preconfigured data models and standardized process frameworks that shorten implementation time and limit the need to redesign processes. This approach supports more consistent operations and helps accelerate time to value across different business functions.

In Europe, consulting and implementation approaches are evolving, with an increasing focus on structured planning and standardized delivery. Organizations are placing greater emphasis on early design decisions to ensure smoother adoption of new capabilities. Industry-specific blueprints are helping them evaluate and approve initiatives more quickly, especially in cautious environments. Closer collaboration between platform providers, partner teams and enterprise stakeholders is helping organizations test new features early, validate use cases and introduce them into operations without disrupting existing systems.

“In Europe, ServiceNow projects require a structured platform strategy for a strong upfront design, fast deployment and solid governance,” said Ashwin Gaidhani, lead author of the report. “Companies are getting consistent execution from providers that use standardized delivery models and tight collaboration with clients.”

The report also explores other trends, including growing interest in customer service management capabilities and rising demand for configure-price-quote functionality in complex manufacturing environments.

For more insights into ServiceNow-related challenges faced by enterprises in Europe, plus ISG’s advice for overcoming them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The report evaluates the capabilities of 40 providers across three quadrants: ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Services (Professional Services), ServiceNow Managed Services and Innovation on ServiceNow.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, Deloitte, DXC Technology, Fujitsu, HCLTech, Infosys, TCS, T-Systems/OS and Wipro as Leaders in all three quadrants. Atos, LTM and Tech Mahindra are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. The report names agineo, Inetum, NTT DATA and Plat4mation as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Brillio, Hexaware, Inetum and Tech Mahindra are named as Rising Stars — companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, HCLTech is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2026 among ServiceNow ecosystem providers. HCLTech earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG’s Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from Atos, Brillio, DXC Technology, Inetum and T-Systems.

The 2026 ISG Provider Lens ServiceNow Ecosystem Partners report for Europe is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data and research, in-depth knowledge and governance of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,500 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260428289784/en/

Contact

Press Contacts:

Laura Hupprich, ISG

+1 203-517-3100

laura.hupprich@isg-one.com

Philipp Jaensch, ISG

+49 151 730 365 76

philipp.jaensch@isg-one.com

Abstract

European firms are consolidating functions around the ServiceNow platform, integrating it with core systems to support AI deployment.

TweetText

ServiceNow is becoming the backbone of enterprise operations at many European companies. Organizations are transforming ServiceNow by embedding AI within workflows but must also ensure strong oversight, compliance and business results.

Company Logo