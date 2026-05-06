Nitro Releases MCP Connector for Claude AI, Introduces Document Automation Solution

Nitro Software, a trusted global provider of PDF, eSign, and AI-powered document automation solutions, today announced early access to Nitro MCP, a Model Context Protocol (MCP) connector that brings Nitro’s document engine directly into Claude. This marks the first milestone of the upcoming launch of Nitro Automate, an intelligent document automation solution that lets users run end-to-end document workflows in any AI agent, application, or system. Unlike other AI tools that stop at simple file tasks, Nitro is enabling organizations to automate the complex document workflows teams depend on every day, where they already work.

Automation and AI should transform how work gets done

According to Nitro’s 2026 Enterprise AI Report, 75–95% of enterprise employees now use AI for document tasks, and 96% of executives use AI for work at least weekly. Yet, despite near-universal AI adoption, complex document capabilities have remained largely disconnected from the AI environments where work actually happens. Employees move constantly between AI tools and document workflows—uploading files to extract and summarize, then stepping back out to review, edit, and route. That back-and-forth creates friction, delays, and in many organizations, ungoverned shadow AI activity.

Nitro MCP closes that gap by connecting its document engine to Claude through an MCP server, enabling teams to eliminate manual work and condense multiple document tasks into a single prompt in Claude chat, such as data entry, information extraction, agreement processing, and other document workflows.

“People want to use AI to help them get document-related work done more quickly, securely, and inside the tools they already use,” said John Fitzpatrick, CTO, Nitro Software. “The problem with most AI tools is that PDF and document operations are bolted on using whatever open-source libraries happen to be available. The results are unpredictable and nowhere near best-in-class. Nitro MCP changes that by delivering Nitro’s full document and workflow capabilities in a format that AI agents can use reliably. Nitro Automate will extend that to enable integration for every workflow and system teams depend on.”

Nitro MCP early access is available now

The Nitro MCP server for Claude is available today, ahead of its listing in the Claude app marketplace. To get started:

Visit https://www.gonitro.com/automate/mcp. Download and run the Nitro MCP installer [Claude opens automatically]. Log in to your Nitro account when prompted to authenticate. Point Claude to a file or folder and describe the outcome you want in plain language. Nitro MCP handles the rest.

Introducing Nitro Automate

Nitro MCP is just the beginning. Nitro Automate, the company’s forthcoming intelligent document automation solution, seamlessly integrates with custom applications using developer APIs, along with low-code and no-code automation platforms.

The opportunity for organizations to unlock meaningful time savings is significant. Nitro’s independent survey found that 89% of employees report saving an average of 9+ hours per week on document tasks with AI. Nitro Automate accelerates those gains by transforming document operations into automated, scalable processes within the tools and systems employees use every day.

About Nitro

Nitro accelerates digital productivity for individuals and organizations with simple, smart, and secure document workflow solutions. The global Nitro team has guided businesses of all sizes through successful digital transformation for more than 20 years, delivering flexible solutions, transparent pricing, industry expertise, and dedicated support so our customers can focus on what matters. Based across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Australia, Nitro serves 67% of the Fortune 500 and millions of users worldwide. Visit www.gonitro.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260506055983/en/

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