Entain: US Open set to be most bet-on grand slam ever

Betting on tennis is soaring with the US Open at Flushing Meadows set to be the most bet-on grand slam in history.

Ladbrokes, Coral and BetMGM owner Entain is forecasting the coming major, which begins in New York later today, to smash betting records across tennis.

The racket sport has climbed into the top two most popular sports to bet on by British and US punters, behind football in Europe and basketball stateside – more live bets have been placed on tennis than American football across Entain’s Global Sportsbook.

Their head of tennis Michael Wood said that while a lull was anticipated as stars such as Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal left the sport, “the emerging rivalry between Sinner and Alcaraz is already beginning to echo those heights — and shows every sign of continuing for years to come”.

“The women’s game presents a different narrative,” Wood added. “Competition has intensified, upsets have been frequent, and as a result, betting interest is rising substantially due to a deeper and more even field.”

Big bet US Open

Italian Jannik Sinner is favourite amongst the top men’s players, followed by Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Brit Jack Draper.

Iga Swiatek leads the market on the women’s side of the draw, ahead of Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva.

Concluded Wood: “Tennis is on an upward trajectory. As the sport embraces data and micro-markets, we expect significant growth in flexibility and innovation — particularly for in-play betting.”

Around 90 per cent of all bets on tennis, across Entain’s Global Sportsbook, are in-play punts, with match betting, current game winner and set winner the most popular markets.

Draper begins his quest for a first grand slam against a qualifier/lucky loser before a potential second round match against either Zizou Bergs or Tseng Chun-hsin.

The Brit, who made the semi-finals last year, is on the same side of the draw as Sinner.