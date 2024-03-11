Enjoy the Ultima with a nice drop of Chianti

Chianti Classico is bidding to give trainer Kim Bailey his second win in the Ultima

IT HASN’T been a season to remember for Kim Bailey and David Bass.

The yard has had its share of struggles with bugs and ailments, but Does He Know was a good winner of the Grimthorpe Chase earlier this month and Bailey has two big bullets to fire in the Ultima Handicap Chase (2.50pm).

Novices have a strong record in this race, as they do generally in the handicap chases at the Festival, and both Trelawne and CHIANTI CLASSICO are interesting contenders.

The former won on his chasing debut at Carlisle in November, before finishing a good third behind Ginny’s Destiny and Grey Dawning in a hot novice chase at Cheltenham’s December meeting.

The form of that race has been well franked with Ginny’s Destiny winning on Trials Day and Grey Dawning taking a Grade Two at Warwick in January. Both are towards the head of the market in Thursday’s Turners Novices’ Chase.

Trelawne then ran a very strange race in the Towton Novices’ Chase at Wetherby, hanging badly right but still managed to finish second and wasn’t beaten far.

That was testament to his ability and I’m sure he will appreciate this step up to 3m1f.

Champion jockey-elect in many peoples’ eyes, Harry Cobden takes the ride, but I am worried about him potentially lugging to his right again and Chianti Classico looks a more solid option.

Bass’ mount won his first two chase starts before finishing second to Flegmatik in a handicap at Kempton in January.

That was at a time when the yard was struggling for winners, so I actually think it was a very good run.

He’s an excellent jumper and will definitely enjoy the return to a softer surface.

Bass and Bailey were second in this race three years ago with hot favourite Happygolucky, so they will be hoping to go one place better with this lad who is available at 15/2 with Star Sports, having originally been tipped at 10/1 with Grosvenor Sport back in January.

The horse that beat Happygolucky was the 11-year-old Vintage Clouds and the other one to back is a classy older horse.

ELDORADO ALLEN was second in the 2021 Arkle, third in the 2022 Ryanair and seventh in last year’s Gold Cup, so we know he likes the track at this time of year.

He was a good fourth in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in December and was given wind surgery after a slightly disappointing effort last time out in a valuable handicap hurdle at Plumpton.

Carrying top weight is never ideal, but Freddie Gingell takes off 5lbs and Joe Tizzard’s horses have been running well.

I often like classy horses returning to handicaps and he looks a decent each-way bet at 20/1 with Star Sports.

Although the Irish haven’t won this race since 2006 with Dun Doire, they went very close 12 months ago with Fastorslow second and The Goffer fourth.

The latter is back for more and he must have every chance off a 2lb lower mark, but he is just a bit too skinny for me at 6/1.

This race is one of only a few that Willie Mullins is yet to win at the Festival, but that could be about to change with Meetingofthewaters.

Formerly owned by Paul Byrne before being bought by JP McManus last week, he landed the valuable Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown’s Christmas meeting.

It was a non-event at the Dublin Racing Festival last time where he was hampered by a faller and unseated Brian Hayes after the first fence.

I am sure there is still some wiggle room in his handicap mark, but I’m happy to leave him alone at 11/2 in such a competitive race.

Stumptown won over course and distance on New Year’s Day and was narrowly denied in last year’s Kim Muir.

Gavin Cromwell has had an amazing season with his ventures over to England and it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise if this seven-year-old went close.

POINTERS

Eldorado Allen e/w 2.50pm Cheltenham

Already Advised

Chianti Classico e/w 10/1