England cannot ‘spiral’ after India humiliation, says Stokes

RAJKOT, INDIA – FEBRUARY 18: England captain Ben Stokes reacts as confusion occurs over the India declaration during day four of the 3rd Test Match between India and England at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium on February 18, 2024 in Rajkot, India. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

England achieved their worst runs loss in 90 years yesterday as Ben Stokes’ Bazball side lost by 434 runs to a dominant India in the third Test on the subcontinent.

England were left chasing 557 after India’s second innings but capitulated to 122 all out as the hosts cruised to victory to take a 2-1 series lead.

It is a result which could burst the Bazball hysteria bubble, with captain Stokes keen to not let his side spiral after such a monumental loss in Rajkot.

Stokes: We were outplayed

“We were outplayed. Did we go into our shells a little bit because of the situation? That’s not what we do. I don’t think we need to temper anything, we need to look at our execution this week,” Stokes said after the defeat, which was India’s biggest runs victory ever.

“Losing games for England isn’t where you want to be but games are won or lost in the head. You’ve got to learn from disappointment but use it in a positive way, not let it eat you.

“I know that thinking too deep into certain things can send you on a downhill spiral. It’s about what we do in the next two games.

“I just make sure of all the emotion, all the disappointment there would be in that dressing room, make sure it stays there. We’ve got two games left and all I’m thinking about is winning this series 3-2.”

Mark Wood was England’s highest second innings scorer with 33 runs while only Zak Crawly, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes and Alex Hartley were about to join pacer Wood on double figures.

Bazball blow

The loss is a major blow for the Bazball manta given its struggles against fellow big three side Australia in last year’s Ashes.

But earlier in the Test match, when Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a glorious double century, England opener Ben Duckett suggested that England and Bazball should take credit for the style of play.

“When you see players from the opposition playing like that, it almost feels like we should take some credit that they’re playing differently than how other people play Test cricket,” he said.

“We saw it a bit in the summer and it’s quite exciting to see other players and other teams are also playing that aggressive style of cricket.”

England now head to Ranchi for the fourth Test, which begins on Friday, before a potential decider in Dharamshala early next month.