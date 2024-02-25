England bowler Bashir dedicates five-wicket haul to grandparents

RANCHI, INDIA – FEBRUARY 25: Shoaib Bashir of England during day three of the 4th Test Match between India and England at JSCA International Stadium Complex on February 25, 2024 in Ranchi, India. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

England bowler Shoaib Bashir dedicated his five-for wicket haul against India to his grandparents as his side chase a series levelling win against India today.

Bashir was instrumental in bowling India out yesterday in a Test match which is finely poised to finish on Monday.

“I want to dedicate this [five-wicket haul] to my two late grandads who passed away around a year and a half ago, they loved Test cricket and their wish was for me to play. I’m so grateful,” he said.

England hanging on

“We’d have liked one or two wickets in that period at the end but we’ve got a big job to do tomorrow. On that pitch, anything is possible.”

According to cricket statistician Andy Zaltzman, Bashir’s initial 4-83 spell of 31 overs – with one later wicket forming his five-for – is the longest by an English bowler since 2013 (Graeme Swann, 6-90 in a 32-over spell v NZ, Leeds) and the longest by any bowler in India since 2005 (Anil Kumble, 7-63 in 38 v Pakistan, Kolkata).

England finished yesterday’s play with their opponents yet to lose a wicket in their second innings chase.

A win for India in the fourth Test would give them an unassailable 3-1 series lead with just one Test remaining.

“India have once again found a way of having a dominant day that looks likely to win them this Test and the series.,” former England captain Michael Vaughan said.

“England’s bad days are really, really bad – and that looks likely to cost them.”

Yesterday’s five-for from Bashir was his first in first class cricket having only played a handful of games before his international debut.

England’s fourth Test in Ranchi could see them draw level with India or lose the series against the hosts.

If England manage to draw level on Monday the series will head to a decider in Dharamshala.