England A beat Australia A at Twickenham Stoop

England A scored a late flurry of tries as they beat Australia A 38-17 at the Twickenham Stoop.

England A scored a late flurry of tries as they beat Australia A 38-17 at the Twickenham Stoop.

Leicester prop Joe Hayes crossed for England’s first try of the afternoon before Curtis Langdon, Greg Fisilau and Will Muir got on the score sheet. Harlequins winger Cadan Murley scored a brace for the England development side, which fielded five full internationals.

It also signalled the first England A game on Premier Sports since the broadcaster won the rights for the Investec Champions Cup and Challenge Cup competitions, which begin next month.

But the match was played in front of a sparse crowd in south London with tickets at the Twickenham Stoop priced at £83 on the half-way line.

Oscar Beard starred in the midfield for England, who were being coached by the country’s U20 coach Mark Mapletoft, and the match acts as a capture session for England and Australia with those selected for the fixture now committed to their respective senior international sides.

The development side will play Ireland A at Bristol Bears’ Ashton Gate next February while the senior side takes on Japan next weekend in the Autumn Nations Series across the road at Allianz Stadium.

Premier Sports is the new home of the Investec Champions Cup with every game live starting 6 December. @premsport.tv / www.premiersports.tv