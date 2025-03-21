England Rugby Travel: RFU joint venture goes into liquidation

England Rugby Travel Limited, a venture involving rugby’s governing body the RFU, has gone into liquidation.

The firm, based out of Twickenham Stadium (Allianz Stadium), provided fans with ticket packages and experience for England Rugby matches both home and away.

Paul Ellison and Rob Keyes of KRE Corporate Recovery Limited have been appointed liquidators for the firm, which was jointly run by the Rugby Football Union and Mike Burton Group having been launched 20 years ago in 2005.

The processes involving the resolutions for winding-up, the appointment of liquidators and notices to creditors were all issued on Friday, with the firm’s accounts three months late from their 31 December 2024 due date.

The notice stated: “The Directors of the Company have made a declaration of solvency and it is expected that all creditors will be paid in full.”

RFU restructure

It is understood that the liquidation is part of a business restructure, with a new operating model set to come into effect, and is not indicative of any financial issues or a change in our business relationship

The brand is expected to continue to operate, with Rugby Football Union and Mike Burton Travel Limited fully involved and customers not impacted.

England Rugby Travel Limited emailed customers offering early access to 2026 Six Nations packages, when England’s men will travel to Rome, Edinburgh and Paris.

The liquidation of the travel firm comes as Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney faces a no confidence vote from around 1,200 member clubs next week.

Voting opened last week with a special general meeting set for the end of the month.

The England Rugby Travel Limited’s wind-up resolution states: “That the Company be wound up voluntarily and that Paul Ellison and Rob Keyes both of KRE Corporate Recovery Limited be and are hereby appointed Joint Liquidators of the Company”.

The decision was made on 18 March at a general meeting of the company, held at Allianz Stadium.