Emma Raducanu to play first British event since US Open win at Royal Albert Hall

Emma Raducanu is to return to British tennis courts for the first time since her US Open triumph next month at the Royal Albert Hall.

The 18-year-old from Bromley has confirmed she will play an exhibition match at the Champions Tennis event, part of the ATP Champions Tour for senior players.

Raducanu will be joined at the historic venue by a host of well known tennis names including former British No1 Greg Rusedski and Wimbledon winner Goran Ivanisevic.

She will play her match against an as-yet unnamed opponent on Sunday 28 November, the fourth day of the event, which also features the singles and doubles finals.

Raducanu, whose management company IMG is also the organiser of Champions Tennis, completed one of the sport stories of the year at the US Open.

She became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles title in the Open era, and with the added distinction of not dropping a single set in 10 matches.

It made the Canada-born star a global sensation virtually overnight and earned her a commercial partnership with luxury jeweller Tiffany and Co.

Raducanu lost her first competitive match since the US Open on Saturday, against Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the Indian Wells Masters.

Tickets start at £20 for the event, which is behind at the Royal Albert Hall for the last time this year.

“Champions Tennis is an amazing opportunity for fans, families and friends of all ages to see legends of the game playing world-class tennis at a phenomenal venue,” said Paul McCann, VP, Tennis Events at IMG.

“Our superstar line-up, including UK tennis’ most exciting star Emma Raducanu, will guarantee incredible singles and doubles action across the four days.”