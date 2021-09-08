Emma Raducanu into US Open semi-finals as dream run continues

The next British teen tennis star Emma Raducanu extended her dream run at the US Open by beating Belinda Bencic 6-3 6-4 to reach the semi-finals.

The 18-year-old Kent native became the first qualifier in US Open history to reach the last four after beating the reigning Olympic champion.

Raducanu, ranked 361 in the world when she burst on to the scene at Wimbledon earlier this summer, broke 11th seed Bencic once in the first set and twice in the second and made few unforced errors.

The British teenager has yet to drop a set in only her second Grand slam event and expectations of her winning the tournament have cranked up another level.

After the match she said: “I have an absolutely amazing team and I have a team back home who could not be here – I am sure they are watching, I hope!

“Thank you so much everyone, I wish you could be here with me but everything we have been working for has shown here.”