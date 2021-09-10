Emma Raducanu sprints towards New York final after US Open win

Emma Raducanu has leapt forward in her historic run at the US Open, sprinting towards a final with Leylah Fernandez in New York after defeating fellow teenager Maria Sakkari.

Becoming the first British woman to reach a Grand Slam singles final since Virginia Wade in 1977, 18-year-old tennis sensation Raducanu bagged a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Greece’s Sakkari.

Raducanu, the youngest US Open finalist in more than two decades, after 19-year-old Fernandez had briefly held the record following her win over Aryna Sabalenka – is now being spied for a flood of sponsorships.

The 18-year-old pushed forward with a 3-0 lead in the opening set, before going on to claim the first set 6-1.

“I knew I had some sort of level inside of me that was similar to these girls, but I didn’t know if I was able to maintain it over a set or over two sets,” Raducanu said.

“To be able to do it and play the best players in the world and beat them, I honestly can’t believe it.”

Pure happiness under the lights in New York 🌃🗽❤️ pic.twitter.com/j5721WEEaL — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) September 10, 2021

Raducanu was ranked outside of the top 350 players in June, but was forecast to climb to at least 51 in the world on Monday – and may rise even further after her latest win.